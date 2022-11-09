Dark Age of Camelot runs catch-up leveling event, marks 21st anniversary

If you’re the type that believes that Dark Age of Camelot’s real fun and realm-vs.-realm participation starts at max level, then you’re going to want to dust off your account information and take advantage of yet another “catch up” event that’s running from now through next Monday.

By participating in the Braemar battleground zone, DAOC players can “rapidly progress” to level 50 while stocking up on other progression milestones. This only applies to newly minted level 1 characters who stay put in the battleground over the week.

“Characters will also be able to earn enough bounty points to not only obtain gear as they progress towards level 50, but also to use for end-game gear via Bountycrafting after reaching level 50,” said Broadsword.

The studio handed out anniversary gifts for the game’s 21st year of operation this past week. If you didn’t get yours, then you’re out of luck until next year.