Final Fantasy XIV is holding its next Live Letter from the Producer this Friday

Babe, wake up, it’s time to find out what’s in the next patch for Final Fantasy XIV. Well, it’s almost time, anyhow. The next Letter from the Producer will be held on Friday at 6:00 a.m. EST, so if you’re eager to know what’s going to be in patch 6.3 – which is approaching far more rapidly than seems reasonable – that will be the time to tune in. If you live on the west coast, prepare to either be up very early or go to sleep very late.

Of course, you could also just wait for translations after the fact; as with most patch live letters, the major slides will be in English and Japanese, but all of the dialogue will be strictly in Japanese. So if you’d prefer a bit of waiting, that’s understandable. Either way, expect to know that much more about the patch when the letter occurs on Friday, including the basics of our next dungeon destination and the patch title!