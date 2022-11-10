Battlefield 2042 plans limited-time free-to-play periods in December and talks up its next two seasons

Earlier this week we had worried aloud that Battlefield 2042 might not make it to a third season owing to the fact that fans were fleeing the shooter for its six year-old progenitor. As it turns out, DICE does indeed have plans for a Season 3 and a Season 4, which were outlined in a video and a dev blog.

Season 3 is “only a few weeks away,” and when it does arrive, it’ll introduce a new Specialist, a new map and reworks for a couple of existing maps, new and returning weapons, and a whole bunch of Specialist reworks in the later half of the season. As for Season 4, details on that are a bit thin here, but the team promises that it’s already in pre-production and that its “work on Battlefield 2042 isn’t done.”



As for the aforementioned population woes, players can hope for an injection of new blood when the game goes free-to-play for a limited time: Specifically, it will be free on Xbox between December 1st and December 4th, free on Steam between December 1st and December 5th, and free on PlayStation from December 16th to the 23rd. The free play events will offer up a welcome pack full of cosmetics and access to Lis and Crawford as well as grant battle pass rewards on both the free and premium tracks. Additionally, if players like what they’re seeing, buying the game will let them keep their progress.

Readers might recall that BF2042 had pondered a free-to-play business model as part of its attempts to prop up the fiscally disappointing shooter. Now that players are leaving the game in droves, it would seem that DICE is ready to dip its toe in that water.

