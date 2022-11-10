Black Desert PC applies Agris Fever to gathering, opens a Solare hall of fame, and graduates autumn season players

You’d be forgiven for thinking that something called Agris Fever would be an affliction you’d want to avoid, but in the case of Black Desert on PC it’s actually a boon, improving the rate at which players gain basic fruit resources. Thanks to this week’s update, Agris Fever is spreading to other gathering skills. We promise, this is a good thing even if it reads otherwise.

The Agris Fever buff can now be toggled when players mine ores, collect fluids, butcher meat, tan hides, or chop trees. As noted before, this only enhances the gathering rates of basic materials, and each associated life skill consumes different Agris Fever points. Those who love hoovering up all the resources can check the patch notes for a table of details.

This week additionally saw a hall of fame open up to glorify the top players in the Arena of Solare with statues of their likenesses, offering not only bragging rights to those players but a buff to Breathing XP that anyone can claim by interacting with one of these statues. Other major parts of this patch include a preceding quest for the looming arrival of the third section of Atoraxxion, the start of graduation for autumn seasonal server characters, the usual round of class tweaks, and another lineup of events.

