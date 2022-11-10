Blade and Soul runs, jumps, and falls for its new Great Windwalk Race

After a short delay — an extended maintenance period, really — to fix a bug, Blade and Soul’s newest update has breezed into town. Update 17.1: Wind Chasers introduces the brand-new Great Windwalk Race for players who love to parkour across virtual landscapes.

“You’ll then have to run as fast as you can through the course that will take you across the area,” the studio explained. “No pushing allowed! You’ll run across chains, rocks, and walls to reach the top of the mountain. Falling damage will apply, and you’ll be sent back to the last checkpoint if you die in this area. And beware of the obstacles!”

The patch also activated the Grim Nexus Fever event. Both events are set to conclude their current runs on December 7th.

NCsoft told players to check the Hongmoon Store for a compensation package that came about because of the downtime.