Blade and Soul runs, jumps, and falls for its new Great Windwalk Race

After a short delay — an extended maintenance period, really — to fix a bug, Blade and Soul’s newest update has breezed into town. Update 17.1: Wind Chasers introduces the brand-new Great Windwalk Race for players who love to parkour across virtual landscapes.
The patch also activated the Grim Nexus Fever event. Both events are set to conclude their current runs on December 7th.
NCsoft told players to check the Hongmoon Store for a compensation package that came about because of the downtime.
Source: Blade and Soul
