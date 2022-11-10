Elder Scrolls Online’s latest region-centric event invites players back to western Skyrim and the Reach

One of the many events that Elder Scrolls Online likes to do is the kind that offers up rewards for players who visit specific zones and areas of its game world, and the MMORPG’s latest event is doing just that, this time granting extra goodies for entering western Skyrim and the Reach.

The Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration will offer up different boxes full of goodies for completing quests, extra loot drops from certain enemies, and event tickets that can be spent on more of the usual Impresario rewards between November 17th and November 29th; if you’ve ever been in an in-game event in ESO before, region-specific or not, this one holds no mechanical surprises for you.

In other ESO news, ZeniMax Online Studio held an internal interview with lead writer Bill Slavicsek and writer/designer Helena Wachhaus to talk about all of the lore books that players can find scattered around the game. Assuming you’re the sort who actually reads these tomes instead of pick up and put down a book in the hopes of snagging a skill point, we’d say the post is worth your attention.