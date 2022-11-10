Here’s how to save your Lost Ark skill tree effects before next week’s overhaul

Among the many things coming to Lost Ark next week with the November 16th update is an overhaul of the game’s skill tree transfer system, aka the tripod system. Amazon has posted a rundown of what players can expect with the patch, as it’s going to mean big changes for your existing gear – and immediate action for you if you want to preserve what you’ve collected.

“In this new system, Skill Tree Effects will no longer transfer to gear, and will instead transfer to your characters,” the studio explains. “First and foremost, as all Skill Tree Effects will be removed from your gear with this new system, it is important to store your Skill Tree Effects in your Skill Tree Inventory ahead of the November 16th update. Skill Tree Effects that are not stored in the Inventory will be lost.”

“In order to save your Skill Tree Effects, you will need to visit a Transfer Skill Tree vendor in a major city, click the Inventory button, and select your Skill Tree Effects from your gear to be saved in your inventory. Having your Skill Tree Effects saved in your Skill Tree Inventory will ensure that they are transferred over to the new system following the November Update. Please note that for any duplicate Skill Tree Effects that are saved, only the Skill Tree Effect of the highest level will be transferred over.”

The studio is planning compensation for some skills being deleted rather than transferred as well, though full details on that aren’t yet available. It’s also recommending that players not buy more skill tree inventory slots between now and then, as the new system won’t use those slots: “Any Crystals used to purchase additional slots will not be refunded when the system changes, but all Skill Tree Effects stored in expanded Skill Tree Inventory slots will transfer to the new system.”