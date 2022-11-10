Osiris New Dawn mulls over its latest update’s pros, cons, and adjustment work ahead

The latest update made to sci-fi survivalbox Osiris: New Dawn applied a variety of changes, most notably a completed story mode and a number of progression tweaks. Now that players have had time to share some feedback, the devs at Fenix Fire are pondering their next steps and considering what worked and what didn’t.

Among the pros of the update are immersion added by the story, polished animations, and a promising power system, while some of the cons listed include story progress getting stuck at a certain point, a lack of AI variety, and progression unlocking turning into a hot-button topic.

To those points, the post outlines some paths forward to improve the game, with particular focus on opening up character progression in story mode. Plans here include opening up more of the “main trunk” of tech trees while exploration adds optional and additive buildables. The devs also note that enemy AI will be another primary focus and ask that players be patient as they work to clear progression stoppers.