World of Warcraft shows off the Evokers ahead of the second half of the pre-patch next week

Eliot Lefebvre
No mlem.

Next week will let players turn on the dragon-related firehoses in World of Warcraft, at least insofar as letting players make their very own Dracthyr Evokers to glide and tail sweep their way through the game. (You could use abilities other than Tail Sweep, but why would you do that?) If you’re excited to make your very own dragonman or dracodame, you’ll want to take a look at the full preview of the Evoker and Dracthyr alike, which shows off options and explains racial abilities along the way.

Of course, the new hero class wouldn’t be complete without its own starter experience, and that’s what we have on display in the Forbidden Reach, a zone that is a part of the Dragon Isles and houses the Dracthyr before they awaken. Check out some previews of the landscape, wildlife, and even some of the quests you’ll be doing as your Evoker takes steps into the world. Just dragoning all over the place as you do so.

