Betawatch: BitCraft sets November 18 as its next pre-alpha date

Darn it, BitCraft, this column is called “Betawatch.” Stop throwing around terms like “pre-alpha testing” like that’s something that should be public-facing. It’s unpleasant! This is not pre-alpha watch! That’s not a thing at all! Also, please get an actual website and stop posting all of your stuff to Medium. While you’re doing that, get me a chai latte and another cat. Thanks, you’re a doll. Oh, right, that’s happening November 18th, that’s soon.

Let’s go on a magical tour through other beta news! Why not?

The doors to Betawatch are now closing, and no more titles will be accepted into the list below once they are shut. If anyone sees a game in the list down below that should not be here any longer for whatever reason, you are politely asked to let us know so that we may remove it correctly. This is the final call before we do this again next week. You understand, I’m sure.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Early access

Frozen Flame: Open beta, early access on November 17th

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

