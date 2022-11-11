Betawatch: BitCraft sets November 18 as its next pre-alpha date

Darn it, BitCraft, this column is called “Betawatch.” Stop throwing around terms like “pre-alpha testing” like that’s something that should be public-facing. It’s unpleasant! This is not pre-alpha watch! That’s not a thing at all! Also, please get an actual website and stop posting all of your stuff to Medium. While you’re doing that, get me a chai latte and another cat. Thanks, you’re a doll. Oh, right, that’s happening November 18th, that’s soon.
Let’s go on a magical tour through other beta news! Why not?
- Another network test and a whole live broadcast is coming for Blue Protocol, although it’s going to all be in Japanese. Being as the game is being made in Japan with no promise of a global release.
- Book of Travels has updated its boats and trains with its latest update. It’s about traveling, you travel with those things.
- Answer this: If Star Citizen isn’t a cargo cult, why did it just do a whole AMA about cargo? Checkmate.
- Last but not least, ex-CCP developers have joined up to make a post-apocalyptic survival MMO called Annex. Hey, that’s new.
The doors to Betawatch are now closing, and no more titles will be accepted into the list below once they are shut. If anyone sees a game in the list down below that should not be here any longer for whatever reason, you are politely asked to let us know so that we may remove it correctly. This is the final call before we do this again next week. You understand, I’m sure.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Open beta, early access on November 17th
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two