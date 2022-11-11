Final Fantasy XI releases its November update with more story and more Sortie opponents

You there! Do you play Final Fantasy XI? If not, go play it until you’re ready to do Sortie content! We’ll see you for the remainder of this news piece in a very long time. For those of you who already do, however, you can now fight more opponents in Sortie and get more stuff! Also, you might have a new influx of people to do Sortie with in a couple of months, depending on how many people actually follow instructions like that.

Players will also be able to enjoy new installments of the Voracious Resurgence and a new limited-time alter ego to summon, Matsui-P, who will be automatically added to your list upon logging in once you’ve done the basic quest for Trust magic. Check out the full patch notes for all of the changes and improvements, or get your rundown in video form via the latest installment of the Final Fantasy XI Digest.