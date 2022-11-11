Star Citizen remarks on outposts and Pyro stations, showcases more new spaceship racetracks

Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18 draws ever closer as it angles for a December release, so it would be unsurprising to learn that most of the things coming out of Inside Star Citizen this week is about the features of the update, this time talking about outposts and racetracks for internet spaceships.

The first half of the video mostly focuses on members of the embedded QA team, who work shoulder-to-shoulder with specific dev teams to iron out bugs as things are created before work is moved to the larger QA testers group. Chatter about embedded QA’s role is interspersed with some updates in the works, including confirmation of 35 derelict outposts arriving in alpha 3.18 and a close look at the lawless stations that players will find in Pyro when 4.0 releases.

The second half of the video is once again about racing, as alpha 3.18 will introduce six racetracks that are official canonizations of player-made courses. This portion of the video grants a closer look at the Yela racetrack that will be near GrimHEX and the Euterpe race course on one of Microtech’s moons, and previews the course found around Area 18, which will be detailed in next week’s ISC video.

