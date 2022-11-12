Guild Wars 2 previews the buffs and nerfs of its upcoming balance update

Big changes are coming to pretty much every class in Guild Wars 2 on November 29th, which may strike anxiety, excitement, or curiosity in those affected (i.e., every player). To set expectations and gather last-minute feedback for these changes, ArenaNet posted the patch notes and spent some time explaining why it’s monkeying with your favorite profession.

There’s certainly a lot to parse from this post, with Elementalists seeing scepter skills boosted, Engineers enjoying tuned up Holosmith abilities, Guardians grappling with a nerf to Firebrand, Mesmers lamenting the end of the staff/axe Mirage ride, Necromancers getting a bump to power Reapers, Rangers exploring a more useful Untamed build, Revenants ratcheting down Vindicator power levels, Thieves moving around while using a rifle, and Warriors becoming overall better Berserkers.

