MapleStory’s Ignition update heats up November with a level cap increase

MapleStory just turned up the heat for its late fall release: Ignition is scheduled to arrive on November 16th with a level cap increase to 250, a revamp of the Cygnus Knight class, and tons of events such as the Fireworks Festival Parade and Monster Park Extreme.

To get players ready for the patch, there’s a “warm-up” event going on right now that rewards monster hunting with rewards such as pets, outfits, and Maple Points.

This won’t be the last patch of the year, however: “Come back in December when the second part of 2022’s winter updates arrives! Delve into Odium, a mysterious laboratory hidden away in the clouds, close 2022 out with a bang with a new set of Fireworks Festival Parade events, and more!”

The news was reiterated at this weekend’s MapleStory Fest 2022; players can use WELCOMEBACKMSF2022BOSSBLITZ for a stack of goodies in the game once Ignition has launched.

Thank you so much Maplers for attending and watching #MapleStoryFest2022! We're grateful for your amazing support each and every year. See you next time! https://t.co/BixTnZbCKy — MapleStory 🍁 (@MapleStory) November 13, 2022