MMO Week in Review: Last stand in Lion’s Arch

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Guild Wars 2 finished out its season one reboot with a bang this week thanks to the release of episode five, which tasks players with saving Lion’s Arch itself.

Meanwhile, SWTOR announced Showdown on Ruhnuk, FFXIV revealed patch 6.3, we took a look at Marvel SNAP, Crowfall is going into what looks like a sunset, and Activision-Blizzard released its Q3 financials, which finally represented a slight bump in revenues for Blizzard itself thanks to Diablo Immortal’s Chinese launch.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
