MMO Week in Review: Last stand in Lion’s Arch

Guild Wars 2 finished out its season one reboot with a bang this week thanks to the release of episode five, which tasks players with saving Lion’s Arch itself.

Meanwhile, SWTOR announced Showdown on Ruhnuk, FFXIV revealed patch 6.3, we took a look at Marvel SNAP, Crowfall is going into what looks like a sunset, and Activision-Blizzard released its Q3 financials, which finally represented a slight bump in revenues for Blizzard itself thanks to Diablo Immortal’s Chinese launch.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement