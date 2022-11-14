Old School RuneScape’s Winter Summit event will outline early 2023 content on December 10

If you’re among those players of Old School RuneScape who are curious about what’s coming to the MMORPG next year, then you’ve got an important date to mark on your calendar: Saturday, December 10th. That’s when Jagex will be broadcasting its annual Winter Summit livestream.

The Winter Summit stream promises an array of various devs from the game to come together and showcase some of what’s coming in the early part of 2023 to the MMORPG. The show begins at 3:00 p.m. EST that day, preceded by an officially sponsored OSRS battle royale competition being put together by streamer Jake “EVScape” Upton.

In other OSRS news, there are more poll questions for players to answer related to rewards and other matters associated with a mysterious phantom boss and its related quest. The questions and thinking once again gets hyper-granular, so players who are deep in this particular quest’s cups will probably want to scour through and offer their feedback.

