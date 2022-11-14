Riot’s lawsuit against League of Legends copycat is tossed, Legends of Runeterra previews 2023

We have a pair of headlines coming out of Riot Games in this story. We’ll start off with the latest on a May lawsuit the studio leveraged against Chinese company Moonton Technology and its game Mobile Legends Bang Bang, which Riot took to court over similarities to League of Legends Wild Rift. Last week saw the US District Court for the Central District of California hearing the case dismiss Riot’s lawsuit, ruling that the case would be “better suited” to being litigated in China.

Secondly, a dev snapshot video from the team behind digital CCG Legends of Runeterra has been posted, which grants a broad strokes look at what’s coming to the game in 2023. In the video, the devs promise to rake in more community input on design decisions going forward, highlight plans to make gauntlets and tournaments “more satisfying and more meaningful,” and discuss “distant” plans to let players try out new cards in a limited mode before they release to the live game. On the subject of gauntlets and tournaments, a feedback thread has been opened on the LoR subreddit for those who have Thoughts™.

