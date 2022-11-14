The Cycle Frontier cleans ratty caves, raises friends list limits, and discusses its anti-cheat measures

The Cycle: Frontier is once more tuning itself and adjusting features in the shooter’s latest patch, meaning new content is a bit sparse overall. Still, this patch now sees a friend list limit raise to 205 names, the return of the Hunter Vision perk, improvements to the self-described “rattiness” of Tharis caverns, and more frequent storms on the island to make the Forge available more often.

In other news about the PvPvE shooter, YouTuber Claymore had an interview with anti-cheat manager Toast, who talked about his role, what the devs have been trying to battle cheaters in Season 2, and continued improvements to the game’s anti-cheat features, and answered a question about why taking real identification isn’t considered to stop cheating. If you’re the sort who cares deeply about how Yager tries to battle back bad actors, the video awaits just below.

sources: official site, YouTube
