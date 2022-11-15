Book of Travels promises changes to quests, survival, combat, and travel in ‘the looming future’

The developers of tiny multiplayer online title Book of Travels are once more promising to make a variety of sweeping changes in another dev blog, with updates to starting scenarios, weather, travel, quests, and food important in “the looming future.”

Might & Delight outlines rough plans to change starting scenarios that should ideally help players start their journey easier, continue to make improvements to vehicles, apply changing seasons and associated weather to add a new wrinkle to survival, make food more important, create some distinctions in combat between wildlife and wardens, and bring back the death mechanic among other things. On the subject of starting scenarios, the devs are trying to avoid character wipse, but do point out that those who are starting on old opening scenarios may see their quests reset.

A timeline for these updates wasn’t detailed, but the devs allude to their arrival “over the next few weeks and months.”