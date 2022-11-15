Reboot of 2005 MMO Rose Online plans early access for December 13

All right, folks, time to get ready for a blast from the past: Rose Online is going to enter early access on December 13th, which marks a little more than seventeen years from its original playable state. Which, at first glance, brings to mind an excessively long period of time during which the game was in beta testing or something. That is not the case, however; instead, this is a revival of the original game by a new publisher.

The original version of Rose Online from Gravity Interactive launched in 2005 and was shut down in 2019, but this new version was announced back in 2021 and is now nearing the time when it throws the gates open for everyone. The game is still free-to-play and promises to only offer cosmetic options in the cash shop, as you do. If you played the game back in the day, or if you want a little time capsule of what game design was like back in 2005, here’s your chance to take a trip down memory lane.