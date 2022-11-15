SMITE launches its RuneScape crossover event with new skins and quests

You might be inclined to say that all of the new skins characters get in SMITE are aimed at making your character looks much prettier, but the game’s new RuneScape crossover event puts the lie to that. After all, you’re intentionally dressing Cerberus, Merlin, Neith, Bellona, or Vamana in a low-polygon outfit. But you might just be doing so because there are new quests as part of the crossover event that reward you with a variety of capes, and you have to collect all of the available things.

