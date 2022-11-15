Trove is dishing out another Friendsgiving feast between now and November 29

It’s time to celebrate friends, food, and everything cubic in Trove as this year’s Friendsgiving seasonal event is back again, running between today, November 15th, and Tuesday, November 29th.

The content of the event appears to be exactly the same as last year’s, though it is promising a new quest chain involving Chuck Pinzo and a restoration of his reputation. Otherwise, players are being asked to once more help Chefsly prepare event dishes and rake in some new rewards.

For those who missed out on the last cuboid feast, there’s a video from last year’s event waiting below to showcase some of what to expect.

