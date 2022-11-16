Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong DLC sears its way onto consoles

After watching the mini-debacle that was Elder Scrolls Online’s rollout of Firesong DLC to the PC crowd earlier this month, the console crowd may have been like, “Oh, you can keep that hot mess until you get it all sorted out! No, no, we insist.”

So now that things have settled down, all eyes have turned to the arrival of Update 36 to Xbox and PlayStation . The Firesong DLC centers around the isle of Galen and a new storyline that investigates why everyone’s getting fussy over there. Players who master the zone can snag “new item sets, titles, achievements, and collectibles,” as well as engage in more archaeology and Tales of Tribute card games.

“Explore an all-new zone, discover the ancient lore of the druids of the Systres, and confront the Ascendant Lord in this final part of the year-long Legacy of the Bretons adventure,” said ZeniMax.