MultiVersus is bringing Marvin the Martian and a Game of Thrones stage in Season 2

There’s a new season coming down the pike for the online brawler MultiVersus, and it is very angry indeed. Yes, as that reference suggests, Season 2 is adding Marvin the Martian to the roster, along with a new stage in Westeros and a new battle pass.

Deeper information on both of these major Season 2 additions is a bit sparse, as they’re arriving later in the season’s cycle, but the devs have offered some cursory details. Marvin will come equipped his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, powerful blaster, and spaceship summoning abilities, while the Westeros stage will feature show-appropriate hazards and pitfalls all to the tune of a remixed Game of Thrones theme.

In the meantime, the new season’s battle pass is available, which features cosmetics like Baker Street Tom & Jerry, Astronaut Velma, and Toxic Explosion and Lava Breath ringout effects among the usual collection of badges, taunts, icons, and banners. More details and launch dates for the bigger pieces of Season 2’s content are expected later, but at least fighting fans know that winter – and martians – are coming.