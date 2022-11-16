NetEase’s survivalbox Once Human readies a November beta test and projects a Q4 2023 launch window

Back in June we were aimed in the direction of Once Human, a multiplayer survival sandbox from developer Starry Studio and publisher NetEase that promised a “new weird” post-apocalyptic world full of mutated horror and lots of shooting along with the usual sub-genre niceties like base building, crafting, and gathering. The game is pinging our radar once again as it prepares for a beta test this month and a splashy new trailer during the PC Gaming Show on November 17th.

The upcoming trailer promises a three minute-long “gameplay live battle demo” that will grant curious viewers a look at a group of players squaring off against monsters and boss enemies, as well as the hint of upcoming new content planned for the game. Finally, the PC Gaming Show will be the stage whee the devs will grant specific details about when the November test will begin.

In addition to the showcase video and announcement, Once Human appears to be confident enough that it’s granting a launch window of sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. Of course, this can always change, but there’s at least a rough timeline for fans to follow. Until then, the game is still taking names for beta, talking up its gameplay features, and sharing some new images which can be seen below.

