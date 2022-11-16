Old School RuneScape begins applying the first batch of Poll 77 changes

Players of Old School RuneScape voted, Jagex tabulated the results, and now the classic MMORPG is beginning to see the benefits in its latest patch. This new update has started the quest to apply the various quality-of-life adjustments that Poll 77 asked about, starting with improvements to the Jar of Darkness and Stale Baguette drop rates, removed a tree from a fairy ring teleport location, and adjustments to player house storage among them.

The rest of the game’s weekly digest calls to light a 30 day-long competition for speedrunning worlds that challenges players to clear a pair of specific quests in the fastest time possible, wraps up this year’s Halloween event, and reminds fans of the December Winter Summit broadcast.



