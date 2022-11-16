Overwatch 2 briefly delays its mid-season cycle patch to Thursday

If you’re going to get hit with the news that an expected patch is getting slapped with a delay, the best you can hope for is that said delay is measured in days (or even hours!) rather than weeks. So breathe easy, Overwatch 2 players. Even though your mid-season cycle patch was held back due to a “critical issue,” Blizzard said that it’s since been fixed and will come out tomorrow.

Thursday’s update includes “balance changes, bug fixes, including those that affect Mei, and core content updates we have planned for this patch.” It also will coincide with the delivery of certain perks and incentives from watching the Overwatch League post-season matches.

Overwatch 2 is the latest money faucet for Blizzard, as more than 35 million players have flooded into the team shooter over the past few months. Season 2 and a new playable tank — Ramattra — are coming on December 6th.