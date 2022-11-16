Sea of Thieves readies for Season 8 on November 22, a new comic book, and the end of its current adventure

Sea of Thieves is once more condensing some of its latest headlines into a handy-dandy video format, which discusses some of the game’s future updates and some words about upcoming merchandise for fans.

In terms of in-game content, the video is looking ahead to the end of its latest limited-time adventure with a results livestream on Friday, November 18th, which will share what side has won the wider contest. That same livestream will also detail what’s to come in Season 8, which has gotten a launch date of Tuesday, November 22nd.

The rest of the video detailed an expansion of an accessibility feature that narrates buttons and tooltips, talked up a returning cold brew coffee item to the Rare merch store, and highlighted the next comic book due to release soon that tells the origin story of the Servant of the Flame.

