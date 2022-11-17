Here’s what to expect from Star Citizen’s IAE free fly promo starting tomorrow

Try before you buy, whether it’s a new shiny spaceship (with in-game or real world currency) or a starter pack! That’s the primary thrust of Star Citizen’s Intergalactic Aerospace Expo free fly event that CIG has been heralding all week, and now current and future fans of the alpha spaceship sandbox can get a load of the full vehicle lineup.

Just in case this IAE thing is new to you, it effectively makes the game free to play for everyone over its course and further lets players rent vehicles for a limited time, with manufacturers rotating daily in the in-game expo halls of microTech’s New Babbage. Displays for these ships will overlap every 48 hours, and nearly every ship that will be shown off can be rented and flown for free for a limited time.

While many manufacturers have enough ships to fill an expo hall by themselves, some days will feature multiple brands in one hall, like alien made spacecraft on November 21st or several industrial manufacturers on November 23rd. The event then closes out with a Best in Show lineup as voted on by players on November 27th, followed by a three day-long finale that makes every rentable ship accessible once more via kiosks. For those who are eager to peek in and settle into some fresh cockpits, this page has you covered.