Multiplayer hack-and-slash Undecember adds a new dungeon, new raid, and 21 total runes

Last month the multiplayer ARPG world got a new title addition in the form of Undecember, a classless hack-and-slash title for PC and Android mobile devices from South Korean developer Needs Games and publisher LINE Games. The game has since been making several updates over the course of its free-to-play launch, but a big one landed last week with more content and more skill-boosting goodies.

This larger sized patch introduced nine new skill runes and 12 new link runes for a total of 21 runes that players can now obtain, either through synthesis, guild, or unique dungeons. Speaking of dungeons, the patch also opened up the Fugitive’s Farmland chaos artifact dungeon, while players who are over level 80 can challenge the new Cursed Zodiac Walker: Vilam raid. The update has also added new runestones, a new turtle pet, and a new portal skin. All of the details await in the patch notes.

