Warcraft Arclight Rumble’s newest beta patch seeks to overhaul PvP

When it comes to RTS gaming, fighting against the computer is only going to take your enjoyment so far, and you’ll likely want to experience the wrinkles that a human opponent can muster. Such is the case for the mobile RTS Warcraft Arclight Rumble, but now Blizzard is adding wrinkles of its own with its most recent beta patch, which seeks to overhaul PvP and refresh the meta.

This new patch applies a shifting set of maps, towers, and modifiers over the course of a three week-long PvP season, with maps shifting in week one, towers shifting in week two, and modifiers moving in week three. Post-beta, players can expect PvP seasons to run for six weeks, with the aforementioned shifting happening every two weeks. In addition, PvP players now have an honor-fueled matchmaking system and new claimable rewards. Other features in the beta patch include leader-specific adjustments, some reward tweaks for gaining levels, and a smoothed XP curve.

As readers will remember, this new mobile game has continued to shuffle forward through closed beta, but has confirmed plans for a soft launch at some point in the future. Meanwhile, there have been some mixed reviews coming in, with many calling it underwhelming or “fine but forgettable,” and one review warning of a “whole new universe of microtransactions.”

source: official forums
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
