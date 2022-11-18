Dauntless has kicked off the season of Ramsgiving with returning and new ram-based rewards

While the recent update from Dauntless added the seasonal Ramsgiving event, it was simply baked in to the patch; the event itself didn’t kick off until yesterday, bringing all kinds of ram-tastic goodies for players of the online RPG.

Most of the content on offer for this year’s Ramsgiving isn’t too dissimilar from last year’s affair, as players will be tasked with completing quests, breaking monster faces, and winning a fight against King Gruk, though this time around the Gruk fight will be an instanced and matchmade affair with two difficulty modes.

All of the event’s activities are about getting golden rams currency to spend at Honest Ozz for lots of fluffy ram cosmetics like weapon skins, lantern skisn, and a number of other currencies and consumables like patrol keys and combat merits, while the overarching quest that weaves through the event will gift the new Ramsgiving Crown. It’s all running between now and December 1st, so players who want to show their ram pride (no, not that Ram pride) have a couple of weeks to celebrate.

