Star Citizen takes a look at the new Drake Cutter starter ship and checks in on 600i interior remodeling work

With the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo free fly event now in full swing, the devs of Star Citizen are keen to show off some of the new toys that they’ve been working on, and yesterday’s Inside Star Citizen video showed off one of the first: the Drake Cutter, an all-new starter ship that’s being offered to new players.

The video takes a closer look at the Cutter, describing it as a no frills jack-of-all-trades kind of vehicle designed to let new players experience a little bit of every gameplay loop currently available in Star Citizen. As with most ship reveals, this one takes a granular tour of the craft from the inside out, pointing out its features and layout to interested neophytes.

Speaking of ship interiors, the second half of the video takes a moment to explore continued update work to the 600i interior, which outlines changes to room arrangement and layout updates for both the Touring and Explorer variants. The devs note here that these updates are going to be delayed as production of the 600i rework slides back in the development calendar to an unspecified time, but there’s still some information to glean for owners of the fancy boat regardless.

