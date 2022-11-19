EVE Online begins testing a new default overview UI

The overview window of EVE Online is the most important part of the game’s UI, as it effectively is the tool players use to interact with space. Now the time has come for this most important of game windows to get an update, which is currently available for testing on the game’s PTS.

The primary rationale for this update is to encourage new players to use custom overview packs that let players tailor their experience to their needs, while it will also have several pre-created tabs on offer. It will also feature seven columns instead of five, condense more information into two lines of text, and feature a new appearance. Players are encouraged to jump into Singularity, test the overview out, and provide their feedback.

In other EVE news, the seven day-long free subscription promotion that likely contributed to a surge in player numbers is set to end on November 22nd, and a new episode of EVE Pulse that condenses the Uprising update’s feature set is available for viewing below.

