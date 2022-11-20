MMO Week in Review: Corporate greed was China’s WoW killer

Fine, whatever.

The second Dragonflight prepatch wave in World of Warcraft was rather overshadowed this week by the not unexpected but still disturbing news that Blizzard and NetEase have dismantled their core partnership, leading to the demise of all but one of Blizzard’s MMOs and multiplayer titles in China.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings Online released Before the Shadow and rallied around a rock, we said farewell to Elyon, and ArcheAge 2 and Blue Protocol dropped tantalizing teases.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

WoW Factor: So Blizzard just lost China - Sometimes it's not fun to work in this particular industry. Not in the sense that it's horrible, but in the sense that you've written a column, you're all set, and…
MMO Cartographer: Elyon, dead game walking - It would be reasonable to wonder why I am bothering to write about my experiences in Elyon, a game that Kakao has long since slated for closure. Truthfully, I had…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
