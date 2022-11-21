Genfanad adds more bank space and other quality-of-life features in latest update

This past weekend saw the browser MMORPG Genfanad put out a new patch – the game’s seventh since its launch in September – that introduces a variety of highly requested quality-of-life features that players of the game have been wanting.

The announcement post summarizes what is outlined in the game’s patch notes, which are found on a Discord channel. Features of the patch include the ability to right-click chat messages to PM someone, persistence of features like combat stances and UI sizes from session to session, and several bug fixes.

Players were also given more bank space, increasing the storage limit from 55 to 66. The patch had also introduced some drag and drop functionality for the bank, but that had to be disabled shortly after because the feature was “very broken” in the devs’ own words.