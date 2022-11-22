Diablo Immortal’s next update brings another round of server merges, more events, and its next battle pass

Tomorrow, November 23rd, is bringing a new update to the multiplayer ARPG Diablo Immortal, and with it there will be a second round of server merges for the game. These merges touch practically every region in the game and are described by Blizzard as a way to make it easier for players to find one another yet again.

This upcoming patch also brings on the game’s seventh battle pass, which will become available on November 24th and lets players earn cosmetics to visually transform into a temple guardian construct. This new battle pass will run until December 22nd.

Finally, the update will launch another round of events including another Hungering Moon, limited-time events involving fighting a looming darkness or clearing daily tasks, and new exploratory tasks involving finding rune-bearing meteorites. The update will also add new legendary items and apply several bug fixes.