New World of Warcraft ad reminds you that you get your own dragon partner in Dragonflight like Pedro Pascal

Hollywood celebrities get things that you will never, ever get, sadly. The newest advertisement for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight stars Pedro Pascal, Lana Condor, and David Harbour, and they’re all very excited to have access to their very own dragons. But their dragons breathe fire on command and live in expansive hangars and retrieve valuable sticks! Lifestyles of the rich and famous indeed. Your dragon won’t do any of those things in Dragonflight.

Now, yes, your dragon will allow you to take part in the expansion’s dragonriding system allowing you to have a form of velocity-based flight right from the start of the expansion, as well as providing you with a diverse range of customization options. That’s pretty cool. But it’s not the same as getting to play fetch with a big blue drake, so everything is awful. You can watch the ad just below, and enjoy cutting together scenes of it for your fan-made trailers for the next season of Stranger Things or The Mandalorian.

Source: Twitter (which, despite Elon Musk’s best efforts, is still operating at the moment)