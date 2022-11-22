RuneScape and Old School RuneScape players cannot login as data centers suddenly go dark

Jagex’s engineers are having a very bad Tuesday right now. Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are suffering from a shared data center outage, which has taken down both game’s websites and consequently made logging in unavailable.

The problems started early this morning for both games, as players began reporting their inability to get into the game. The Twitter threads for both games have been keeping players appraised of updates, both of which noted an unspecified issue with a London data center. At the time of this writing, both games are still down and Jagex is expecting to provide an ETA for when they’ll come back up within the hour.



⚠ Active Issue Update: 22/11 @ 15:10 Game Time We have some reports of positive developments in the Data Centre situation, but we're not in a place to provide that better indication we were hoping to have just yet. We hope to have a firmer update to share within the hour. — RuneScape (@RuneScape) November 22, 2022

We believe we'll be able to provide a better indication on when to expect Old School RuneScape services to return within the next hour. While our news pages remain unavailable, we'll continue to provide updates via our social channels as we're able to. — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) November 22, 2022

⚠ Active Issue Update: 22/11 @ 13:20 Game Time We currently believe we will be able to provide a better indication on when to expect RuneScape services to return within the next couple of hours. We'll provide our next update as soon as we have that news to share. — RuneScape (@RuneScape) November 22, 2022