RuneScape and Old School RuneScape players cannot login as data centers suddenly go dark

Jagex’s engineers are having a very bad Tuesday right now. Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are suffering from a shared data center outage, which has taken down both game’s websites and consequently made logging in unavailable.

The problems started early this morning for both games, as players began reporting their inability to get into the game. The Twitter threads for both games have been keeping players appraised of updates, both of which noted an unspecified issue with a London data center. At the time of this writing, both games are still down and Jagex is expecting to provide an ETA for when they’ll come back up within the hour.

