Naoki Yoshida thanks the players for FFXIV’s Golden Joystick award for Best Community

It’s the time of year when game awards are held, and the Golden Joystick Awards have already offered up some winners. One such winner was Final Fantasy XIV, which was the voter’s choice for an award for having the best game community. The award prompted producer and director Naoki Yoshida to offer a video message of thanks to said community, and far from celebrating the team’s accomplishment, he focuses instead on thanking the community for its own efforts.

Yoshida suggests any team managing a large online community should be proud of an award like this, but since there’s no shortage of online games, a strong community is the product of its players and not just the developers. He also notes that the game will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, with celebrations planned alongside the obvious fan festivals. It’s a short video, but you can tell that it’s a mark of pride for the team to have the game recognized for its community.

Yoshi-P has a message for our Warriors of Light around the globe! Thank you all for supporting #FFXIV! pic.twitter.com/RFOIAMRghI — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 22, 2022