RuneScape and Old School RuneScape return to service after lengthy outage

RuneScape and sibling Old School RuneScape have not been having the best week.

Yesterday, Jagex suffered a major data center outage snafu that kept both games offline all day yesterday and into today. The studio told players it was all the result of a massive power failure at the data center and that when the servers did come back up, the company would be able to restore everything to mere moments before the downtime began.

The good news here is that that’s exactly what happened overnight.

“We’re happy to announce that our services are now back up and running as of right now!” the studio tweeted in the wee hours of the morning. “You should now be able to log into the game as usual. Thank you so much for your patience today. Have fun.”

Apparently, there are still some lingering issues, including the nonfunctionality of some UK worlds, clan citadels, account appeals, and HiScores for some OSRS accounts. Polls also had to be restarted, and OSRS delayed its planned update.

📣 PSA: Following the recent Data Centre issues, we are postponing today's game update. The content will be merged with next week's game update instead! ⚙ We're continuing work on bringing the remaining affected services back online. 🔗 For more info: https://t.co/Yf0JekFgMY — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) November 23, 2022

We don’t know exactly what Jagex will be delivering as apology for the outage; yesterday, it told gamers it was “discussing Make Good options for [its] players.”