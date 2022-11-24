Dark Age of Camelot is hosting in-game harvest celebrations until December 1st

It’s time to celebrate the harvest in Dark Age of Camelot and that means there’s some seasonal event goodness to enjoy, with some harvest festival activities available to players between now and Thursday, December 1st.

The event for the harvest season is a generally small affair, asking players to take up a repeatable RvR quest to locate some lost food, and enjoy some apple bobbing and hear about a massive shark at a farmer’s market festival. Players will earn bounty points for clearing the repeatable quest, while trophies can be earned from apple bobbing and the Sharkblood Bracer item can be earned from the farmer’s market.