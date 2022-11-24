Fortnite plans a blowout finale event to conclude Chapter 3 on December 3

On December 3rd, the fate of Fortnite’s island will be in your hands. No, that does not mean that if you don’t like the game you will be able to just kick back and do nothing while it falls apart. That’s not what “in your hands” means in this context and you knew that. It means that a big event is going to be landing to wrap up Chapter 3 of the game’s ongoing sort-of-story sort-of-events look-just-log-in-for-fear-of-missing-out thing, and it’s going to get pretty crazy.

