Jagex offers another follow-up on earlier RuneScape and Old School RuneScape outages

The beginning of the week in RuneScape and Old School RuneScape is typified by a weekly patch that adds stuff to do or applies fixes, but this week saw things get broken instead as a data center outage caused by a power failure this past Tuesday brought both MMORPGs down. Engineers were able to bring the games back up a day later and Jagex has offered a follow-up post that summarizes the event and offers a bit of extra context.

The game servers are still functional after the service restoration, but the post notes that login servers may still struggle at times. The cause for this problem has been identified, and the devs believe that things should stabilize barring any unforeseen complications. In the meantime, compensation is being considered as an apology for the problems.

As of this writing, there are still some players reporting on issues, but those don’t appear to be related to the data center outage. Another player has asked others how stable things are looking; the lack of response would at least suggest that things are back to normal.