Neverwinter kicks off a new battle pass series on November 29

Would you like to have your progress in Neverwinter tracked as part of an ongoing battle pass requesting you to clear content in exchange for one dopamine per content cleared? Then you’ll be very happy with the upcoming battle pass being added to the game on November 29th, the new Northdark Divided battle pass that players can progress along by clearing random trials, random dungeons, or major heroic encounters in the Northdark Reaches. The best way to handle divisions is with swords, after all.

