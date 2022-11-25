Star Citizen unveils the multi-purpose RSI Galaxy and the C8R Pisces space ambulance

As Star Citizen’s IAE event rolls forward, this week’s video digest is once again focused on spaceships, particularly new ship reveals in the form of the RSI Galaxy and the C8R variant of the Pisces.

The video starts with the Galaxy, which as its name suggests is a heckin’ chonker of a ship – roughly five times the size of the Constellation. This six-player multi-crew ship is described as a multi-role craft with “true modularity” owing to the fact that one section of its lower deck can have its modules swapped out for a cargo bay, a manufacturing space, or a medical ward. The devs further point out that multi-role ships are a design focus once more as Pyro gets closer to release and players will want to stay flexible in what role to take up as they explore its frontier. This ship is still in concept, but will be on display during IAE’s RSI day this Saturday, November 26th.

The second half of the video shows off the C8R Pisces, which is effectively a space ambulance. The ship has almost no weaponry to speak of but does have a tier 3 medical bed and can fly faster than other Pisces variants. Consequently, this ship is meant to be flown as support, either as part of a mission or as a deployable ship from a larger craft like the Carrack. This ship is flight ready and available as of alpha 3.17.4.