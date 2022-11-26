Pantheon Rise of the Fallen confirms its next pre-alpha test for December 3

Pre-alpha testing for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is back on the menu once again, as the latest monthly digest confirms that a 24-hour pre-alpha will kick off on Saturday, December 3rd, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST. The primary goal of this test will be to once again see if the game’s network structure can stand up to player load, but there will also be updates to classes and items, new vendors, a “unique’ quest type, and a new level five dungeon to try out.

In terms of the MMORPG’s latest developments, some of the newest updates include the addition of core class mechanics, a first pass of a lower level dungeon in Thronefast, continued polish to the Thronefast region, and further animation and texture creation for the Dark Myr race. As for the rest of the newsletter, that recaps an earlier dev livestream, details the coming month’s events, and asks the devs what they’re thankful for.