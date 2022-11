As a holiday season treat, Standing Stone Games pushed out soundtracks to its two MMO expansions that came out over the course of the 2022 calendar year. Composed by Bill Champagne, these scores were well-received and added even more to the atmosphere of these MMOs.

First up is the 55-track album covering the recently released Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow

But don’t forget that Dungeons and Dragons Online also had an expansion this past spring! Hear now the sounds of the… Isle of Dread: