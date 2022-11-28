Overwatch 2 showcases Ramattra in a gameplay video and developer blog

There’s a new tank rumbling into Overwatch 2 – the omnic leader of Null Sector known as Ramattra – and he’s bringing a whole lot of terrorizing toys to the team shooter if this past weekend’s big reveal is any indication.

The blog touches on Ramattra’s toolkit, which primarily focuses on his ability to swap between his standard omnic form and his aggressive nemesis form. While in omnic form, he wields a staff to fire at enemies from a distance and is able to raise a void barrier, while his nemesis form sees him grow two arms that fire off short distance pummel projectiles or raise his arms to block. He also has an area ability that draws foes to the ground and damages them, while his ultimate, Annihilation, deals constant damage to foes in its PBAoE – and the ultimate doesn’t disengage as long as he’s hurting someone.

Many of these abilities are naturally showcased in the video waiting below, albeit with a more cinematic spin to their demonstration. Ramattra will make his way into the roster when season two drops on December 6th.

