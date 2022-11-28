Undecember introduces a rune awakening system and a new eight-player boss fight

If you’ve been to the tippy top of multiplayer ARPG Undecember in search of a new challenge, then you’ll be happy to know that the game’s latest patch has something just for you in the form of a descent raid that challenges eight level 80 players against one boss monster. This descent raid is open during specific times and awards things like a level 100 runestone, along with extra rewards for completing a shadow mirror and doing the most damage.

Another major piece of the latest update is a new rune awakening and enhancement system that lets players improve level 30 legendary runes to one of three types: source, origin, and verity, each with different effects. The patch notes offer a full table of what changes with each type.

The update has also introduced some new cosmetic choices in the form of step effects and dash effects, which are tied to a cosmetic slot known as an attachment, so if you’ve been jonesing for your Undecember character to leave flower petals, butterflies, or lava puddles in their wake, now you have that option.